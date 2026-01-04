MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The state-owned telecom operator MTNL has issued a request for proposal for the outright sale of a ready-built office property at Kemps Corner. The property is situated at GALA 11-17 on the first floor of White Hall building at August Kranti Marg.

The freehold property has a built-up area of 3,124 sq ft and includes two parking spaces. The office premises are currently vacant and in the possession of MTNL. The reserve price for the property has been fixed at Rs25.71 crore. The minimum net worth required for financial eligibility has been set at Rs6.4 crore, which is 25% of the reserve price. Bid submission deadline is January 26.

MTNL has appointed Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) to act on its behalf for identifying prospective buyers and managing the transaction process.

In addition, MTNL has put up for sale a residential flat at Raheja Classique 1, Oshiwara, New Link Road, Andheri (West). The property, Flat 106, situated on the first floor of the building, has a built-up area of 236 sq ft. Its reserve price has been fixed at Rs70.75 lakh. Knight Frank (India) Pvt Ltd has been appointed by MTNL to identify prospective buyers for this property. The deadline for bid submission is February 3. The move is part of MTNL’s efforts to monetise its real estate assets through auction.

