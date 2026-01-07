260% Return In Three Years, Welspun Corp Bags Big Global Order; Order Book Crosses ₹23,460 Crore

Strong export order from the US. | File Image |

Mumbai: Welspun Corp Ltd, a leading pipe manufacturing company, has received a major global export order from the United States. The company shared this update in an exchange filing on Wednesday, January 7. Under this new order, Welspun Corp will supply large-diameter coated line pipes for use in the US market. This order further strengthens the company’s presence in international markets, especially in America.

Order book sees sharp growth

The company said that since its last major announcement in September 2025, it has secured additional domestic orders worth Rs 3,100 crore in India. With the inclusion of the latest US export order, Welspun Corp’s consolidated global order book has now grown to Rs 23,460 crore. This reflects strong demand for the company’s products across both domestic and overseas markets.

Better business visibility ahead

Welspun Corp stated that the growing order book provides clear business visibility and continuity for its manufacturing assets in both India and the United States. This means the company has a strong pipeline of work, reducing uncertainty and supporting steady operations. According to the company, the execution of the current order book is planned up to the financial year 2028, which ensures a stable flow of revenue over the coming years.

Increased stake in subsidiary

Last month, Welspun Corp also increased its stake in its subsidiary, Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. The company acquired 2.72 crore equity shares, representing a 4.11 percent stake, from the promoter group at market price. The shares were purchased from MGN Agro Properties Pvt. Ltd. and Welspun Group Master Trust. After this transaction, Welspun Corp’s holding in the subsidiary rose from 51.06 percent to 55.17 percent, strengthening its control over the business.

Share price performance

On Wednesday morning around 10:55 am, Welspun Corp shares were trading at Rs 795, up by 0.8 percent. However, despite the recent positive developments, the stock has declined by about 13.8 percent over the last six months. Still, with a strong order book and long-term execution plans, the company appears well-positioned for stable growth in the years ahead.