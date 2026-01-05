Bank of Maharashtra Reports 19.61% Credit Growth To ₹2.73 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26

File Image |

New Delhi: Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has registered a total credit growth of 19.61 per cent to Rs 2.73 lakh crore in the October-December quarter. The outstanding credit was Rs 2.29 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, the BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The total credit also includes Rs 1.02 lakh crore corporate credit, while RAM (retail, agriculture, and MSME) advances of Rs 1.71 lakh crore during the quarter, it said. The Pune-headquartered public sector lender reported a 15.3 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.22 lakh crore in the reporting quarter against Rs 2.79 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 17.24 per cent to Rs 5.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.08 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2024. During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio rose by 15.93 per cent to Rs 1.59 lakh crore against Rs 1.37 lakh crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.

