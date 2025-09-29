 High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives
The report titled ‘Moving the needle on Gujarat’s GIFT City’ found that 49 per cent of executives view the city as having strong growth prospects, while 63 per cent expressed an interest in relocating or setting up operations there.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Nearly half (49 per cent) of senior financial service executives see very high growth potential for Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) as India’s next global financial hub, a new report said on Monday. The data compiled by PwC India highlights growing optimism about GIFT City’s role in shaping the future of the country’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

The report titled ‘Moving the needle on Gujarat’s GIFT City’ found that 49 per cent of executives view the city as having strong growth prospects, while 63 per cent expressed an interest in relocating or setting up operations there. PwC said the findings underline GIFT City’s growing appeal as a strategic base for global markets, financial innovation and talent development. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, said GIFT City represents a transformative opportunity for India to strengthen its presence in the global financial services and technology ecosystem.

He added that while the region has already achieved significant progress, addressing challenges such as talent availability, lifestyle infrastructure and ecosystem maturity will be crucial for unlocking its full potential. The survey, based on responses from 200 executives, also revealed that 77 per cent of respondents believe finance and technology talent is available in GIFT City.

However, demand is rising for specialised skills in areas such as blockchain, cloud security, risk technology and global regulatory compliance. Gayathri Parthasarathy, Partner and Leader -- Financial Services at PwC India, noted that GIFT City is gaining strong traction as a hub for both financial services and technology. She said that with the right policy support and regulatory framework, the city can become a nucleus for the next wave of BFSI and technology innovation in India.

According to PwC, clients are increasingly viewing GIFT City not just as a tax-friendly destination but as a long-term strategic hub to serve global markets and build innovation capabilities. The city is fast becoming a testing ground for new financial services and technology models where Indian and global players can collaborate on future-ready solutions.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

