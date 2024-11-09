Zinka Logistics IPO: Blackbuck App Operator's ₹1,114 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 13

The subscription period for the Zinka Logistics Solution Limited IPO (Blackbuck) will begin on Wednesday, November 13 of next week.

Through its initial public offering, logistics company Unicorn, which provides truck operators with a number of services via its Blackbuck app, hopes to raise Rs 1,114.72 crore.

IPO size and structure

The bookbuilding offer includes an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.07 crore shares, valued at Rs 564.72 crore, and a fresh issuance of 2.01 crore shares, totalling Rs 550 crore.

75 per cent of the net offer size has been set aside by Zinka Logistics for the category of Qualified Institutional Buyers. Additionally, the business has set aside up to 15 per cent of the net issue for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 10 per cent for retail individual investors.

Price band and minimum bid for IPO

The price range for Blackbuck's IPO is between Rs 259 and Rs 273 per share. In order to participate in the issue, retail investors must bid on a minimum lot size of 54 shares, which, at the upper end of the price range, amounts to an investment of Rs 14,742.

Subscribtion and listing timeline

Subscriptions to the mainboard issue will be accepted from November 13 through November 18.

On Tuesday, November 19, the Zinka Logistics IPO share allocation status is anticipated to be finalised. Following the share allocation, successful bidders will receive shares of Zinka Logistics Solution in their Demat accounts on the same day, while unsuccessful bidders will begin receiving refunds on Wednesday, November 20.

The NSE and BSE will list Zinka Logistics Solution's shares. Zinka Logistics Solution shares are expected to go public on Thursday, November 21.

Company financials

Zinka Logistics Solution made Rs 98.33 crore in revenue and Rs 32.38 crore in profit-after-tax for the June quarter of FY25.

Revenue for Zinka Logistics Solution climbed by over 62 per cent to Rs 316.51 crore in FY24 from Rs 195.09 crore in FY23. In FY24, the company reported a net loss of Rs 193.95 crore, while in FY23, it reported a loss of Rs 290.5 crore.

Business model of company

Zinka Logistics Solution is one of the biggest truck operator digital platforms in India. There were 9,63,345 users on the company's digital platform in FY 2024.

The company's digital platform offers truck operators services like managing fuel and toll payments, telematics-based fleet and driver monitoring, locating loads on the app's marketplace, and obtaining financing for used commercial vehicle purchases.