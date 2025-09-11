 JioBlackRock To Launch First Active Equity Fund On September 23, 3–4 More In Pipeline
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund on Thursday said it will launch its first active equity product, JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, on the Systematic Active Equity platform on September 23, but refrained from setting any collection target for the new fund during the initial offer period.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
JioBlackRock to launch first active equity fund, FlexiCap, on September 23 with focus on risk-controlled returns | X @mfnewsdaily4u

Kolkata, Sep 11: JioBlackRock Mutual Fund on Thursday said it will launch its first active equity product, JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, on the Systematic Active Equity platform on September 23, but refrained from setting any collection target for the new fund during the initial offer period.

More Funds in the Pipeline

“This is our first active equity fund. Three or four other active equity funds are in the pipeline, which may see the light of day this fiscal. Other products, including ETFs, will follow in due course,” JioBlackRock AMC chief investment officer Rishi Kohli said.

Technology-Driven SAE Platform

The fund, built on BlackRock’s globally proven SAE platform, follows a rules-based and predominantly machine-driven process tracking 400 signals. About 95 per cent of the investment process will be technology-driven, aiming to eliminate key-person risk, reduce cognitive biases, and ensure disciplined fund management.

Controlled Risk with Focus on Returns

The SAE Flexi-Cap Fund will maintain a controlled active risk of no more than 3-4 per cent, lower than industry averages, with a focus on downside risk protection and consistent returns for investors.

Simulation Indicates Outperformance

Kohli said a 10-year simulation indicated the model could deliver 3-4 per cent outperformance over the benchmark index, similar to results achieved in other BlackRock country funds.

Good Time for Risk-Controlled Launch

“In an uncertain market environment, where equity markets have been tough, we believe it’s a good time to launch a product that manages risk on the lower side compared to other active funds and still aims for attractive alpha in the long run,” Kohli said.

Current Assets and Expansion Plan

JioBlackRock, the partnership between Jio Financials and the world's largest asset managers BlackRock, received its license in May and currently manages around Rs 18,000 crore in assets across eight cash and index funds. The fund house will continue to focus on digital distribution in the near term.

The official, however, did not comment on AUM targets or a break-even timeline.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

