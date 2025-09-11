HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable

Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Down During Maintenance! |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has announced scheduled system maintenance to improve banking efficiency and user experience. The maintenance will take place on 13 September 2025 (Saturday), from 12:30 AM to 7:30 AM.

Which Services Will Be Down?

- NetBanking & Mobile Banking

- Balance & statement check

- Fund transfers (IMPS, NEFT/RTGS, Outward payments)

- Profile or settings update

UPI Services

- No money transfers

- No merchant payments

- Cannot set/change UPI PIN

- QR code payments may fail

ATM & Debit Card Usage

- Platinum & Millennia cards: Rs 20,000 daily limit

- Times Points, RuPay Platinum, Rewards, MoneyBack cards: Rs 10,000 limit

- Limits apply across ATM, online, PoS, and contactless transactions

- Non-banking services like balance enquiry, PIN change, and card blocking will still work

Credit Card Services

- Online & PoS transactions will work

- Balance enquiry and PIN change allowed

- Card blocking/hotlisting possible

- BBPS payments for non-HDFC accounts will remain active

Forex Card Services

- Limited loading via HDFC debit card

- No loading via NetBanking

- International POS/ATM payments will depend on card limits

- Balance enquiry will work at ATMs

Fund Transfer Systems (IMPS/NEFT/RTGS/e-Mandates)

IMPS: No inward or outward transfers

NEFT/RTGS (Outward): Will not be processed

NEFT/RTGS (Inward): Will be processed after maintenance

E-Mandate: All services will be unavailable

What Can You Do?

- Load your PayZapp wallet in advance (it will work normally)

- Finish important transactions before 12:30 AM on 13th Sept

- Inform vendors or merchants in advance if you rely on UPI or transfers