HDFC Bank Services To Face Downtime On This Day, Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has announced scheduled system maintenance to improve banking efficiency and user experience. The maintenance will take place on 13 September 2025 (Saturday), from 12:30 AM to 7:30 AM.
Which Services Will Be Down?
- NetBanking & Mobile Banking
- Balance & statement check
- Fund transfers (IMPS, NEFT/RTGS, Outward payments)
- Profile or settings update
UPI Services
- No money transfers
- No merchant payments
- Cannot set/change UPI PIN
- QR code payments may fail
ATM & Debit Card Usage
- Platinum & Millennia cards: Rs 20,000 daily limit
- Times Points, RuPay Platinum, Rewards, MoneyBack cards: Rs 10,000 limit
- Limits apply across ATM, online, PoS, and contactless transactions
- Non-banking services like balance enquiry, PIN change, and card blocking will still work
Credit Card Services
- Online & PoS transactions will work
- Balance enquiry and PIN change allowed
- Card blocking/hotlisting possible
- BBPS payments for non-HDFC accounts will remain active
Forex Card Services
- Limited loading via HDFC debit card
- No loading via NetBanking
- International POS/ATM payments will depend on card limits
- Balance enquiry will work at ATMs
Fund Transfer Systems (IMPS/NEFT/RTGS/e-Mandates)
IMPS: No inward or outward transfers
NEFT/RTGS (Outward): Will not be processed
NEFT/RTGS (Inward): Will be processed after maintenance
E-Mandate: All services will be unavailable
What Can You Do?
- Load your PayZapp wallet in advance (it will work normally)
- Finish important transactions before 12:30 AM on 13th Sept
- Inform vendors or merchants in advance if you rely on UPI or transfers