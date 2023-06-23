 Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Warns Netizens About Scam Being Pulled Off In The Name Of Courier Companies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Warns Netizens About Scam Being Pulled Off In The Name Of Courier Companies

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Warns Netizens About Scam Being Pulled Off In The Name Of Courier Companies

The caller told Kamath's colleague that a parcel he was expecting has been confiscated by the police due to narcotics found in it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Nithin Kamath Twitter

Callers pretending to be bank representatives and fake messages about power bills among other ploys have been used to siphon off money from unsuspecting users in the digital age. As cybersecurity experts and authorities try to curb the rise of scams, cybercriminals and conmen continue to find new excuses to fool the public.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has warned people of one such scam taking shape, where names of well-known courier companies are used to rob people.

What's their modus operandi?

He tweeted about an incident where a colleague received a phone call from someone pretending to be a FedEx representative.

The caller told Kamath's colleague that a parcel he was expecting has been confiscated by the police due to narcotics found in it.

The person then got a video call from a scammer posing as a police officer, who also issued a letter made to look official, which contained bank account details.

In a state of panic after getting such an alarming call, the victim transferred the money, only to find out that he had been scammed.

Kamath advised netizens to respond to such calls by saying that they'll be getting a lawyer involved, which makes fraudsters panic.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Like Billionaire On Titanic Submarine, Meet The Super Rich Who Mysteriously Disappeared And Were...

Like Billionaire On Titanic Submarine, Meet The Super Rich Who Mysteriously Disappeared And Were...

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Warns Netizens About Scam Being Pulled Off In The Name Of Courier...

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Warns Netizens About Scam Being Pulled Off In The Name Of Courier...

Infosys Distances Itself From Lobbying Firm Allegedly Involved In Scandal In Australia

Infosys Distances Itself From Lobbying Firm Allegedly Involved In Scandal In Australia

Indians To Pay Less For Electricity During Daytime, While Tariffs Will Be Higher At Night

Indians To Pay Less For Electricity During Daytime, While Tariffs Will Be Higher At Night

Startup Offers ₹14.5 Lakh Salary To Recruit Who Earned ₹4.2 Lakh; He Asks If It Was A Typo

Startup Offers ₹14.5 Lakh Salary To Recruit Who Earned ₹4.2 Lakh; He Asks If It Was A Typo