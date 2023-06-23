Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Warns Netizens About Scam Being Pulled Off In The Name Of Courier Companies

Nithin Kamath Twitter

Callers pretending to be bank representatives and fake messages about power bills among other ploys have been used to siphon off money from unsuspecting users in the digital age. As cybersecurity experts and authorities try to curb the rise of scams, cybercriminals and conmen continue to find new excuses to fool the public.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has warned people of one such scam taking shape, where names of well-known courier companies are used to rob people.

There's a new scam in the name of FedEx, Blue Dart, and other courier companies that you need to be aware of 👇



A colleague got a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx saying that a parcel had been confiscated by the police because drugs were found in it. 1/4 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 23, 2023

What's their modus operandi?

He tweeted about an incident where a colleague received a phone call from someone pretending to be a FedEx representative.

The caller told Kamath's colleague that a parcel he was expecting has been confiscated by the police due to narcotics found in it.

The person then got a video call from a scammer posing as a police officer, who also issued a letter made to look official, which contained bank account details.

In a state of panic after getting such an alarming call, the victim transferred the money, only to find out that he had been scammed.

Kamath advised netizens to respond to such calls by saying that they'll be getting a lawyer involved, which makes fraudsters panic.