Maruti Sees A Growth Of 0.46% In Passenger Vehicle Sale In April, 17% Units Remain Unsold

File/ Representative image

One of the country's largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki has released its monthly auto sales data. According to Maruti's exchange filings, Maruti saw marginal rise of 0.46 per cent in sale of passenger vehicle units in April 2024, with a total of 137,952 units, compared to 137,320 units in April 2023.

Auto sales data for the preceding month are published on the first of every month. When its comes to Maruti's sales numbers in the LCV or Light commercial vehicle sector, the company, once again saw a surge in its numbers, compared to last year. In April 2023, Maruti managed to sell 139,519 units, compared to April 2024, when the company sold 140,448 units.

Read Also Tata Chemicals Shares Decline Over 4% After Disappointing Earnings Result

When it comes to the cumulative production of these units, there appears to deficit in the number of vehicles manufactured and the total number sold. In this case, Maruti put together as many as 166,325 units in the passenger vehicle segment, up from April 2023's 144,097.

Amongst its segments of Mini, Compact, Mid-Size, Utility and Vans, the Vans segment stood out. | File Photo

But, the company ended up selling 137,952, leaving 28,373 units or 17.05 per cent of its inventory units unsold. Amongst its segments of Mini, Compact, Mid-Size, Utility and Vans, the Vans segment stood out. Its marquee Eeco, individually saw a sale of 12,060 units in April 2024, compared to 10,504 units last year.

Meanwhile its collection of compact cars, which includes the likes of the popular Swift and WagonR saw a drop of tangible drop in its numbers. Here, the company sold 56,953 units of these wagons this April, compared to 74,935 units in April of 2023, with a drop of a mammoth 23.99 per cent in sales.

On Thursday, 2 May, company shares listed on the NSE are trading at a low of 0.22 per cent or 28.10, with each share costing Rs 12,789.40 (11:13 IST). In fact, over the past five days alone the company shares has seen a slump of 0.45 per cent.