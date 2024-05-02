ICICI Bank Denies Report That Said Its CEO Wanting To Quit

Mint

ICICI Bank has categorically denied that Sandeep Bakshi, its MD and CEO, has indicated that he wanted to be relieved from his role, as reported by a news portal.

"We would like to categorically deny the information published in the article regarding ICICI Bank's MD allegedly expressing willingness to leave his position due to personal reasons," ICICI Bank informed stock exchanges Thursday morning.

The lender said the information in the article was a "figment of imagination and therefore, completely baseless and misleading." "It appears that this rumour is being spread with an ulterior motive and malicious intent in order to harm the Bank and its stakeholders," the lender added.

At the time of filing this report, shares of the bank were at Rs1,153.50, up 0.27 per cent from their previous closing.

ICICI Bank, a leading private-sector bank in India, had total assets worth Rs 17,83,222 crore as on December 31, 2023.

The ICICI bank shares have started the day's trade in red at 0.21 per cent deficit, with value of its shares pegged at Rs 1,147.90 per piece.

The markets are currently trading in green, with Nifty gaining 0.29 per cent, at 22,670.85 points. And BSE Sensex was trading at 74,759.11, having made a 0.37 per cent gain in the early hours of the day.