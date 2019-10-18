Zee auditors don’t sign financial statement

Mumbai: Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a 6.73% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 412.09 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019, driven by strong performance in domestic broadcast and digital businesses.

However, the company’s financial statement was not signed by the auditors, which may mean it was’t approved by them. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 386.10 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, ZEEL said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose 7.63% to Rs 2,190.13 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,034.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

"The growth was driven by the strong performance of domestic broadcast and digital businesses," the company said. ZEEL's total expenses in the quarter stood at Rs 1,514.13 crore as against Rs 1,386.45 crore in the year-ago period, up 9.20%.

"Our entertainment portfolio continues to grow from strength to strength across all formats and maintained its leading position.

Our television network has emerged stronger post the implementation of tariff order on the back of a strong customer connect and brand pull of its channels," ZEEL Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka said.