Yes Bank Crisis: Why one of India's top banks collapsed - a former investment banker explains

RBI is like a high school principal, who steps in when class teachers aren’t able to manage the class, and YES Bank is one of those wayward classrooms right now. There are two ways RBI can step in to take charge of a bank’s operations – Put the Bank under its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework or Supersede the Board of Directors of the said Bank.

What happens with PCA?

PCA framework involves monitoring the Bank, put restrictions on risky lending, and slowly nurture the Bank’s health back.

Why does RBI supersede any Bank? Superseding is not just a ‘to fix’ move. It is done when RBI wants to investigate and inspect, for which an administrator is appointed. The administrator will inspect the book and prepare a report of the asset quality of the bank.

What will be the outcome of the said action?

RBI will take a decision whether to merge the Bank with another bank or infuse more capital from Public Sector Banks into the Bank.

Why has RBI superseded the YES Bank’s Board? “Deterioration in asset quality, inadequate capital and losses in the books” are the reasons that RBI has cited when announcing its decision to supersede YES Bank’s Board. It was a preventive move on the Government’s and RBI’s part, to avoid a domino effect. Failure of a single institution can be construed as a failure of the banking system and can lead to a loss of trust. Private Sector Banks hold over 30% market share in deposits and advances in the country, and a loss of trust can impact this entire Private Banking system. The move to supersede the Board is RBI’s way of restoring the depositors’ confidence in the banking system.