Yash Highvoltage Reports Strong H1 FY27 Results; Profit Up 165%, Revenue Rises 95%

Yash Highvoltage |

Mumbai: Yash Highvoltage Limited announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the half year ended 30 September 2026, on 21 October 2026.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations increased to ₹194.5 crore in H1 FY27, up 95% year-on-year from ₹99.6 crore in H1 FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 136% to ₹54.7 crore from ₹23 crore.

EBITDA margin stood at 28.1% in H1 FY27, compared to 23.3% in H1 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) was ₹36.2 crore, a 165% increase year-on-year, with a PAT margin of 18.6%.

Strategic Expansion

Yash Highvoltage USA Inc. entered into representation agreements with Ensales Electrical Associates, Inc and Gateway Power Sales, covering 22 US states. The company completed seismic qualification testing for IEEE compliant 138 kV and 230 kV OIP condenser transformer bushings.

It also tested and supplied its first 245 kV wall-through transformer bushing to a public sector undertaking. The company migrated to SAP S/4HANA in H1 FY27.

Manufacturing Capabilities

The company expects to commission end-to-end manufacturing of resin-impregnated paper (RIP) and resin-impregnated synthetic (RIS) bushings at its new greenfield facility in Jarod during Q3 of the current financial year. Managing Director Keyur Shah stated that this expansion is expected to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and broaden product offerings.

Shah also noted the industry outlook remains encouraging due to investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure. He added that renewable energy integration and grid modernisation initiatives across India and global markets also contribute to this outlook.

About Yash Highvoltage

Yash Highvoltage Limited, established in 2002, manufactures high voltage and extra high voltage condenser-graded transformer bushings. The company is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified and listed on the BSE SME segment since December 2024.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.