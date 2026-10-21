Vishal Mega Mart Records ₹157.9 Crore Q2 PAT, Strong Revenue Growth Amid Festive Shift; Expands Store Footprint

Vishal Mega Mart |

Mumbai: Vishal Mega Mart Limited on Thursday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company's revenue from operations for the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27) increased 16.4 per cent to ₹7,125.5 crore.

Half-Year Financials

For H1 FY27, PAT grew 16.3 per cent to ₹416.6 crore. Operating EBITDA (pre-INDAS 116 and pre-ESOP charges) for H1 FY27 stood at ₹649.2 crore, a growth of 12.5 per cent year-on-year. The operating EBITDA margin was 9.1 per cent, compared to 9.4 per cent in the previous year.

Operational Performance

For Q2 FY27, same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 5.4 per cent. After adjusting for the shift in festive calendar from Q2 to Q3, SSSG would be approximately 9 per cent. For H1 FY27, SSSG was 7.7 per cent, which would be about 9.5 per cent after adjusting for the festive shift.

Store Expansion

Vishal Mega Mart added 26 gross new stores during Q2 FY27 and a total of 53 gross new stores in H1 FY27. As of September 30, 2026, the company operated 844 stores across 582 cities, covering a retail area of approximately 1.41 crore square feet.

Management Commentary

Gunender Kapur, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said the company delivered a strong quarter, supported by own-brand offerings and disciplined execution. He noted that demand remained steady despite inflationary pressures and an uneven monsoon.

Strategic Initiatives

The company's quick commerce initiative now extends to 781 stores across 532 cities and has a registered user base of 1.5 crore. For H1 FY27, own brands contributed 73.9 per cent to revenue.

Category Contribution

For H1 FY27, Apparel accounted for 44.1 per cent of revenue, General Merchandise for 28.4 per cent, and FMCG for 27.3 per cent. The company also launched a pilot store for 'Belong & Co.', a new apparel format, during Q2 FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.