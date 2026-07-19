Reliance Retail Unveils Aggressive FY27 Online Expansion Plan, Targets Doubling Operating EBITDA Within Next Three Years

Reliance Retail plans rapid online expansion, more dark stores and stronger omni-channel services, |

Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is preparing for a major expansion of its online business in FY27. The company plans to strengthen JioMart, open more dark stores and improve its omni-channel network to serve customers faster and more efficiently.

The investments are expected to support long-term growth, even though they may put some pressure on margins in the short term.

Three-year roadmap

Speaking during the company's earnings call, Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja said FY27 will be focused on building a stronger foundation for future growth.

The company wants to rapidly expand JioMart and improve its online shopping experience. It will also strengthen order fulfilment, delivery speed and product availability while ensuring every market has a clear path to profitability.

Reliance Retail aims to double its operating EBITDA over the next three years by converting scale into higher earnings.

Focus on profitable growth

Instead of chasing only higher sales volumes, the retailer will prioritise quality growth. It will closely track key performance indicators such as repeat purchases, fulfilment costs, order density at dark stores and contribution margins before making fresh investments.

The company also expects higher customer retention, larger shopping baskets and improved customer lifetime value to drive future earnings.

Omni-channel strategy paying off

Reliance Retail s aid its omni-channel strategy is already delivering encouraging results. Customers shopping across both online and offline platforms spend about 2.7 times more than customers using only physical stores.

Their spending has also increased by around 20-25 per cent compared with last year.

Quick commerce gathers pace

The company's fashion quick-commerce platform, AJIO Rush, continued to record strong growth during the quarter. Order volumes jumped 136 per cent sequentially as the service expanded.

AJIO Rush delivers fashion products within two to four hours and is now integrated with AJIO and Reliance's store network. AJIO Luxe has also expanded its premium offering to more than 1,000 brands.

Reliance Retail added that average daily digital orders more than doubled, rising 116 per cent year-on-year. JioMart currently serves over 1,200 cities through a hybrid network of more than 3,100 stores and over 600 dark stores, covering around 5,100 pin codes.