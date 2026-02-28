Kedaara Capital & Partners Group Offload 14% Stake In Vishal Mega Mart For ₹7,635 Crore Via Bulk Deal

Samayat Services LLP, a special-purpose vehicle of Kedaara Capital and Partners Group, divested a 13.96 percent stake (65.25 crore shares) in Vishal Mega Mart for Rs 7,635 crore through open market sales at around Rs 117 per share. |

New Delhi: Samayat Services LLP, one of the promoter entities of supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart, on Friday divested nearly a 14 per cent stake in the company for Rs 7,635 crore through open market transactions. Samayat Services LLP is a special-purpose vehicle owned by private equity firm Kedaara Capital and Switzerland-based Partners Group.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Samayat Services LLP sold a total of 65.25 crore equity shares in two tranches, representing a 13.96 per cent stake, in Gurugram-based Vishal Mega Mart. The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 117-117.03 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 7,635.55 crore. Following the stake sale, Samayat Services LLP's holding in Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) declined to 40.13 per cent, from 54.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), the Singapore government and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have collectively bought shares of the supermarket chain. The Singapore government purchased over 12.69 crore shares or 2.72 per cent holding in Vishal Mega Mart (VMM), while HDFC MF acquired 9.40 crore shares, amounting to a 2.01 per cent equity stake, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore picked up nearly 7.33 crore shares or 1.57 per cent in VMM.

These entities purchased more than 29.42 crore shares or a 6.3 per cent stake in VMM at an average price of Rs 117 per share, taking the aggregate value to Rs 3,443.17 crore. Details of the other buyers of Vishal Mega Mart's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange. Shares of Vishal Mega Mart declined 7.59 per cent to close at Rs 117.85 apiece on the NSE.

In June last year, Samayat Services LLP sold a 19.6 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart for Rs 10,220.40 crore. In 2018, Partners Group and India-focused PE firm Kedaara Capital bought Vishal Mega Mart from investment firm TPG Capital and Shriram Group for around USD 735 million. In 2024, Kedaara Capital and Partners group took Vishal Mega Mart to the public to raise Rs 8,000 crore through an initial public offering. VMM engages in wholesale, cash and carry trading under the 'Vishal' brand and grants franchise rights for Vishal Mega Mart franchise stores. It was incorporated in 2010. VMM operates retail stores through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airplaza.

