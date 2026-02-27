 Paras Defence Launches Semiconductor Subsidiary, Secures Majority Stake In New Venture
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited incorporated Paras Semiconductors Private Limited on February 27, 2026, subscribing to 70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each worth Rs 7,00,000 in cash and securing a 70 percent stake to enter advanced semiconductor packaging and testing.

Mumbai: Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has incorporated Paras Semiconductors Private Limited on February 27, 2026, subscribing to 70,000 equity shares at Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 7,00,000 in cash, and securing 70 percent ownership in the new semiconductor venture.

Paras Defence is sharpening its semiconductor ambitions with a fresh subsidiary aimed at advanced chip packaging and testing, marking a strategic expansion beyond its core defence and space portfolio.

Formalizes New Unit

The company incorporated Paras Semiconductors Private Limited on February 27, 2026, in India, positioning it as a subsidiary under its direct control. The move follows an earlier intimation dated January 19, 2026, and was disclosed under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Regulations.

By formally setting up the entity, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited creates a dedicated vehicle to pursue semiconductor opportunities while retaining strategic oversight.

Details Subscription Structure

Paras Defence subscribed to 70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in the new company, aggregating to Rs 7,00,000. The initial subscription was entirely in cash, giving the listed company a 70 percent equity stake in the subsidiary.

This structure ensures majority control from day one while keeping the capital commitment modest at the incorporation stage.

Targets Advanced Packaging

The new subsidiary will focus on setting up state-of-the-art advanced heterogeneous packaging and 3D packaging OSAT facilities. Its operations are expected to cater to AI, high-performance computing, networking and data center applications.

Managing Director Munjal Sharad Shah indicated through the filing that the initiative aligns with the company’s broader technology ambitions, signaling a push into high-value semiconductor assembly and testing segments.

Positions For Growth

By entering semiconductor assembly and testing, Paras Defence is tapping into a fast-growing global supply chain segment closely linked to AI and data infrastructure demand.

The subsidiary model allows the company to scale independently while leveraging its parent’s technological and strategic ecosystem.

The incorporation underscores Paras Defence’s intent to diversify into advanced electronics manufacturing while maintaining majority control and disciplined capital deployment at the outset.

