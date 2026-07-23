Vishal Mega Mart Reports Q1 Profit At ₹258.77 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹3,727.01 Crore

Mumbai: Vishal Mega Mart Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹258.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents an increase compared to the ₹167.92 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹3,727.01 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, up from ₹3,114.10 crore in the preceding quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹3,760.15 crore, while total expenses were ₹3,414.19 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹0.55. This is an increase from ₹0.36 reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Director Re-appointment

The Board approved the re-appointment of Neha Bansal as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of one year. Her term will commence from 23 September 2026 and conclude on 22 September 2027, subject to shareholder approval.

Foreign Ownership Cap

The Board also approved a proposal to cap the aggregate foreign ownership in the company at 49.99% of its total equity instruments on a fully diluted basis. This proposal requires shareholder approval and aims to ensure the company remains Indian owned and controlled.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.