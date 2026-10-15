Heritage Foods Revenue Up 19% To ₹1,319.6 Crore In Q2 FY27, EBITDA Margin Improves To 5.6%

Heritage Foods |

Mumbai: Heritage Foods Limited on Thursday reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue to ₹1,319.6 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company's EBITDA margin recovered to 5.6 per cent.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹30.9 crore for Q2 FY27, a 39 per cent decline YoY. For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue grew 18 per cent YoY to ₹2,657.7 crore, with PAT at ₹55.8 crore, a 39 per cent decline YoY.

Milk Procurement and Sales

Milk procurement volumes rose 7 per cent YoY to 17.28 LLPD in Q2 FY27. Average landed milk procurement prices increased 11 per cent YoY to ₹47.73 per litre, driven by sustained demand and higher feed costs. Milk sales volumes grew 2.5 per cent YoY to 12.35 LLPD in Q2 FY27, and the average selling price improved 6 per cent YoY to ₹60.34 per litre.

Value-Added Products Growth

Revenue from value-added products (VAP), excluding ghee and butter, increased 32 per cent YoY to ₹451 crore in Q2 FY27. VAP contribution to revenue (excluding ghee and butter) expanded to 35.4 per cent in Q2 FY27, up from 31.3 per cent in Q2 FY26. Categories like Lassi (+91%), Ice Cream (+81%), Buttermilk (+66%), Paneer (+38%) and Curd (+26%) drove this growth.

Management Commentary

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, stated that the company delivered 19 per cent YoY revenue growth and a 98 basis points sequential recovery in EBITDA margin to 5.6 per cent, despite elevated milk procurement costs. Nara added that the company's focus remains on strengthening the procurement ecosystem, expanding VAP capacity and accelerating innovation across premium and nutrition-led categories.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.