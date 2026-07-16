Heritage Foods Q1 Profit Up 7.5%, Revenue Rises 15.9%; Acquires Full Stake In Heritage Novandie Foods

Mumbai: Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday announced a standalone profit of ₹24.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 7.5% increase compared to ₹23.04 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 rose 15.9% to ₹1,291.75 crore, up from ₹1,114.30 crore in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹1,298.04 crore, an increase from ₹1,119.99 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹1,265.19 crore, compared to ₹1,089.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Acquisition of Heritage Novandie Foods

The company announced the acquisition of the remaining 5.60% equity stake in Heritage Novandie Foods Ltd (HNFL). This transaction will increase Heritage Foods' shareholding in HNFL from 94.40% to 100%, making HNFL a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Increased Stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly

Heritage Foods also approved the acquisition of an additional 20% equity stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly Ltd (PBJL), a subsidiary. This acquisition will raise the company's shareholding in PBJL from 51% to 71% of its issued and paid-up equity share capital.

Segmental Revenue

The dairy segment reported revenue of ₹1,291.50 crore for Q1 FY27, up from ₹1,114.09 crore in Q1 FY26. The renewable energy segment contributed ₹3.00 crore, compared to ₹2.10 crore in the prior-year period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.