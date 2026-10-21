Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Reports 17% Rise In Consolidated PAT To ₹19.7 Crore; Resort Revenue Grows 15%

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts |

Mumbai: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. on 21 October 2026 announced a 17 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹19.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s consolidated total income also grew to ₹819.7 crore for the same period.

Financial Performance

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹194.8 crore, up from ₹184.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated PBT was ₹34.1 crore, a slight decrease from ₹35.5 crore in Q2 FY26.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Mahindra Holidays reported a total income of ₹395.3 crore for Q2 FY27, compared to ₹380.7 crore in Q2 FY26. Standalone PAT declined to ₹43.3 crore from ₹51.7 crore in the previous year.

Operational Highlights

The company reported continued growth in sales at ₹141 crore, a 6 per cent year-on-year increase. Membership upgrades contributed ₹83 crore, up 26 per cent.

Resort Network Expansion

Mahindra Holidays expanded two resorts and transformed two existing properties during the quarter. The company exited six resorts based on guest feedback and ratings, and five additional resort transformations are currently underway. It expects to add approximately 1,000 keys over the next two quarters, working towards a goal of 10,000 keys by FY30.

Management Commentary

Manoj Bhat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., stated that the domestic business sustained its positive momentum, with membership sales growing for the second consecutive quarter. Bhat added that resort revenue continued double-digit growth and occupancy improved by 220 basis points.

Current Holdings

As of 30 September 2026, deferred revenue was ₹5,828 crore and cash holdings were ₹1,329 crore. The company’s inventory portfolio includes 5,762 keys across 106 resorts, and its cumulative member base stood at 3,02,886.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.