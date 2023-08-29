 Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Allots 1,63,784 Equity Shares As ESOPS
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra Holidays & Resorts Allots 1,63,784 Equity Shares As ESOPS

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Allots 1,63,784 Equity Shares As ESOPS

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 2,01,40,70,930 to Rs.2,01,57,08,770.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Allots 1,63,784 Equity Shares As ESOPS | ClubMahindra

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited on Tuesday announced that that the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide its Circular Resolution has issued and allotted 1,63,784 equity shares to employees as stock option under Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited Employees' Stock Options Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were alloted as:

i) 1,60,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under the Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited Employees' Stock Options Scheme 2014.

ii) 3,784 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under the Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited Employees' Stock Options Scheme 2020.

Read Also
Mahindra Lifespace Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 2,01,40,70,930 to Rs.2,01,57,08,770.

The Equity Shares allotted as above shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company and shall be entitled to such dividends and corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited shares

The shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 403.00, up by 2.87 percent.

Read Also
Greatest Poverty Is The Poverty Of Aspiration: Anand Mahindra's Strong Reaction To BBC Anchor...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules To Improve Heart Health In Canada

Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules To Improve Heart Health In Canada

Everest Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Everest Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

SJVN Gets Letters Of Award To Build 3 Solar Projects Totalling 320 MW In Assam

SJVN Gets Letters Of Award To Build 3 Solar Projects Totalling 320 MW In Assam

RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension

RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension