Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Allots 1,63,784 Equity Shares As ESOPS

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited on Tuesday announced that that the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide its Circular Resolution has issued and allotted 1,63,784 equity shares to employees as stock option under Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited Employees' Stock Options Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were alloted as:

i) 1,60,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under the Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited Employees' Stock Options Scheme 2014.

ii) 3,784 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under the Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited Employees' Stock Options Scheme 2020.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 2,01,40,70,930 to Rs.2,01,57,08,770.

The Equity Shares allotted as above shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company and shall be entitled to such dividends and corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited shares

The shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 403.00, up by 2.87 percent.

