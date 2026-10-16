Raghav Productivity Enhancers Reports H1 FY27 PAT Jump Of 61% To ₹41 Crore

Silica ramming mass |

Mumbai: Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (RPEL) on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 61 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) for H1 FY27, which stood at ₹41 crore.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the first half of FY27, the company's revenue increased by 47 per cent to ₹180 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 55 per cent to ₹54 crore.

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Quarterly Performance

For the second quarter of FY27, RPEL reported a 56 per cent increase in PAT, reaching ₹22 crore. Quarterly revenue grew by 46 per cent to ₹93 crore, while EBITDA for the quarter rose by 47 per cent to ₹28 crore.

Capacity Expansion

RPEL's brownfield expansion is on schedule, with new capacity expected to be operational in Q3 FY27. The company's manufacturing capacity will increase from 4,14,000 MTPA to 5,34,000 MTPA. Capacity utilisation was 95 per cent on a consolidated basis.

New Products and Market

The company reported a rising share of new products, with its foundry business growing as the global distribution network expands. Tundish FerroShield, a new R&D innovation, is seeing increased adoption among existing customers. This allows the company to expand its share of refractory spend through cross-selling, without additional customer acquisition costs.

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Future Outlook

Management noted strong business momentum driven by scaling customers and new customer conversions. The draft National Steel Policy targets 604 Mn MT of steel capacity by 2047, nearly three times current levels, which management sees as a favourable policy tailwind. The shift towards green steel supports the IF route, increasing the customer base as new induction furnace capacity is added.

Company Profile

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited, based in Jaipur, manufactures silica ramming mass. The company's combined installed capacity, currently 414,000 MTPA, is expanding to 534,000 MTPA. RPEL exports to over 39 countries and operates in 28 states across India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.