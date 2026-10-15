TCS Completes 100% Acquisition Of BBY Services India LLP, Company Becomes Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Shutterstock

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's leading information technology services company, announced on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of a 100 percent partnership interest in BBY Services India LLP. Following the transaction, the entity has become a wholly owned subsidiary of TCS.

The company confirmed the development through a regulatory filing submitted to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on October 15, 2026.

Acquisition Completed On October 15

According to the exchange filing, TCS completed the acquisition on October 15, making BBY Services India LLP its wholly owned subsidiary with immediate effect.

The latest disclosure follows the company's earlier announcement dated October 1, 2026, regarding its proposed acquisition of the entity.

With the transaction now completed, TCS has formally acquired the entire partnership interest in BBY Services India LLP.

What Did TCS Tell Stock Exchanges?

In its communication to the exchanges, TCS stated that the acquisition had been completed in accordance with its earlier disclosure.

The company confirmed that BBY Services India LLP became its wholly owned subsidiary effective October 15.

The regulatory communication was signed by TCS Company Secretary Yashaswin Sheth and submitted under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Financial Details Not Disclosed

The October 15 filing did not provide the acquisition consideration, valuation or financial details of BBY Services India LLP.

It also did not specify the expected revenue contribution, operational benefits or integration plans associated with the acquisition.

The disclosure primarily confirmed completion of the transaction and the resulting change in the subsidiary's ownership status.

What Happens Next?

With the acquisition completed, BBY Services India LLP is now fully owned by TCS, marking the formal conclusion of the transaction announced earlier this month.

Further information regarding the financial impact, business activities and strategic significance of the acquisition was not included in the latest filing.

Investors may await additional disclosures from TCS for greater clarity on the transaction's commercial implications and future developments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on TCS’s regulatory filing dated October 15, 2026, and is intended solely for informational purposes.