Fedbank Financial Services Q2 Profit Rises 63% To ₹130.75 Crore

Fedbank Financial Services |

Mumbai: Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina) on Thursday announced a significant increase in its standalone net profit, which grew by 63 per cent to ₹130.75 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

Revenue Growth

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a total revenue from operations of ₹719.41 crore for the quarter. This is an increase from ₹535.38 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹541.79 crore, compared with ₹428.52 crore in the year-ago period. Finance costs stood at ₹288.34 crore, while employee benefit expenses were ₹126.54 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, Fedbank Financial Services reported a standalone net profit of ₹245.13 crore. This compares to ₹155.16 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2025.

Asset and Liability Position

As of 30 September 2026, the company's total assets stood at ₹18,540.36 crore. Total liabilities and equity were also ₹18,540.36 crore for the same period.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were 1.82 per cent, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) stood at 1.18 per cent. The Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) was 20.96 per cent.

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Share Capital and EPS

The paid-up equity share capital was ₹375.14 crore as of 30 September 2026. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹3.56, up from ₹2.15 in the same quarter last year.

Board Meeting Outcome

The company’s board of directors considered and approved the unaudited financial results at a meeting held on 15 October 2026. The results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee prior to board approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.