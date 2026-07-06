Yogi Govt Clears ₹60 Crore Livestock Insurance Plan For Financial Year 2026-27 In Uttar Pradesh Cabinet | ANI

Lucknow, 6 July: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, the action plan and financial provisions for the Mukhyamantri Risk Management and Livestock Insurance Scheme (State Scheme) were approved. The objective of the scheme is to protect farmers, livestock owners and dairy operators in the state from financial losses arising due to the death of livestock or accidents and to provide them with financial security.

A budget provision of ₹60 crore has been made for the implementation of the scheme during the financial year 2026-27. The state government will bear 85 percent of the insurance premium.

Minister outlines scheme benefits

Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh stated that animal husbandry is an important source of livelihood in rural areas. “If an animal dies for any reason or becomes permanently unfit for work, it has a serious impact on the financial condition of the livestock owner. To protect them from such crises, the state government has approved this new scheme.”

Under the scheme, livestock belonging to small and marginal farmers, landless livestock owners, dairy farmers and other eligible livestock owners will be insured. If an animal dies due to an epidemic, natural disaster or accidental incident, or becomes unfit for use, financial assistance will be provided through insurance.

Transparent claim process

The state government has made the claim settlement process under the scheme completely transparent. In the event of the death of an animal, once the insurance claim is approved, the claim amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account. Similarly, if an animal becomes permanently disabled (PTD), the insurance company will pay up to 75 percent of the insured amount.

Under the scheme, priority will be given to insuring animals that have benefited under various animal husbandry and dairy development schemes run by the state government. This will not only provide financial security to livestock owners but also promote animal husbandry and milk production.

Budget allocation and coverage

Under the proposal approved by the Cabinet, a budget provision of ₹60 crore has been made for implementing the scheme during the financial year 2026-27. Through this budget, a total of 2,28,350 animals in the state will be insured. Of these, 1,86,800 animals will be insured under the General Component and 41,550 animals under the SCSP Component.

Under the scheme, the state government will bear 85 percent of the insurance premium, while beneficiaries will contribute the remaining 15 percent.

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Insurance structure and implementation

Dharampal Singh stated that Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country in terms of livestock. Livestock contributes 5.50 percent to the national economy in terms of GDP. The contribution of the agriculture and allied sectors to the state's GDP is more than 30 percent, with livestock making a significant contribution. Livestock also serves as a source of foreign exchange earnings. The Mukhyamantri Risk Management and Livestock Insurance Scheme will be implemented in all 75 districts.

He further added, the government share will be 85 percent, comprising 51 percent from the Centre and 34 percent from the state, while the beneficiary's contribution will be 15 percent. Under the scheme, the insurance company will ensure payment of the insurance amount within one month. This insurance scheme will provide substantial benefits to livestock owners.

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Gaushala and fodder initiatives

The Minister said that stray cattle are being brought to cow protection centres. The state has 7,500 cow protection centres, where approximately 13.50 lakh cows are being sheltered. The government is spending ₹8 crore every day on their upkeep.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Fodder Policy, green fodder is being cultivated on Gram Samaj and Forest Department land and supplied to gaushalas.