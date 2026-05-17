Yogi Govt Launches Major Dairy Master Plan To Boost Indigenous Cow Breeds In UP | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government has prepared a major Dairy Master Plan in Uttar Pradesh to promote indigenous cow breeds and increase milk production. Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, four major schemes have been implemented across the state to strengthen the rural economy while promoting indigenous cattle breeds.

The government’s strategy is being viewed as ‘Operation-4’ because it revolves around four key schemes. These include the Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana, Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana. Under these schemes, dairy units ranging from 2 to 25 cows are being provided subsidies worth lakhs of rupees.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department, Mukesh Meshram, stated that the Yogi government is offering substantial subsidies for rearing advanced indigenous cow breeds.

Under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, up to 50% subsidy is being provided for establishing dairy units and boosting milk production.

The financial model of these schemes is also unique. It includes 15% beneficiary investment, 35% bank loan and up to 50% government subsidy. This is making it easier for small and medium farmers to start dairy businesses.

Under the Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, a subsidy of up to ₹80,000 is being provided for a two-cow unit. This is expected to help develop a modern dairy network across the state on a large scale.

Under the Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana, cattle rearers maintaining high-quality indigenous cow breeds with higher milk yield are being given incentive amounts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. This is promoting both breed conservation and milk production.

The Yogi government is particularly focusing on the conservation and promotion of advanced indigenous breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal and Gangatiri.

These schemes are expected to create new employment opportunities in villages.

The government is rapidly working on a strategy to connect women and youth with the dairy sector and make them self-reliant. This is expected to give fresh momentum to the rural economy.

Additional Chief Secretary Mukesh Meshram said, "The impact of the Yogi government’s indigenous cow-based schemes is now becoming visible on the ground. More than 1,500 units have already been established under the Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, while over 7,500 awards have been distributed under the Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana."

Similarly, 72 dairy units have been established under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and 245 units under the Mini Nandini Yojana, providing fresh strength to the rural economy.