Fedbank Financial Services Plans ₹2,500-Crore Debt Raise, Board To Consider Proposal On August 25

Fedbank Financial Services’ board will consider raising up to Rs 2,500 crore. |

Mumbai: Fedbank Financial Services Limited will consider raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through debt instruments as it prepares to increase its overall borrowing limit. The proposal will be taken up by the company’s board on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Board Meeting Scheduled

In an exchange filing dated August 19, the non-banking financial company said its board of directors would meet to consider and approve the fundraising plan, among other matters.

The company may raise the money through debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures. These securities may be issued in Indian currency or foreign currency, depending on the final structure officially approved by the board.

Shareholder Approval Required

The proposed debt raise will form part of an increase in the company’s overall borrowing limit. However, the borrowing-limit revision will require approval from shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Fedbank Financial Services said the proposal is being considered under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. This provision requires shareholder approval when a company’s proposed borrowings exceed specified limits linked to its paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium.

What Are Non-Convertible Debentures?

Non-convertible debentures, commonly called NCDs, allow companies to borrow money from investors for a fixed period. Unlike convertible debentures, these instruments cannot be converted into equity shares.

The company must repay investors according to the agreed terms and generally pays interest on the borrowed amount. The exact size, timing, tenure, interest rate and mode of issue were not disclosed in the filing.

Next Steps

The board’s approval will be the first important step in the proposed fundraising process. Any increase in the overall borrowing limit will then depend on the consent of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

The company informed both the National Stock Exchange and BSE about the scheduled meeting under Regulations 29 and 50(1) of SEBI’s listing regulations. Fedbank Financial Services trades under the symbol FEDFINA on the NSE and scrip code 544027 on BSE.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Fedbank Financial Services in its official filing with the stock exchanges.