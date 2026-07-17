Federal Bank Q1 Net Profit Up 36.58% To ₹1,177 Crore

Mumbai: Federal Bank Ltd announced on Friday a significant increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

Quarterly Performance

The bank's standalone net profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reached ₹1,17,693 lakh. This marks a 36.58 per cent increase from the ₹86,175 lakh reported in the same quarter last year.

Interest Earned

Interest earned for the quarter stood at ₹7,23,831 lakh. This is up from ₹6,68,663 lakh in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter was ₹8,28,669 lakh, compared to ₹7,79,961 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Other Income and Expenses

Other income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, was ₹1,04,838 lakh. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, was ₹6,38,936 lakh.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances improved to 1.52 per cent for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is down from 1.91 per cent in the same quarter last year. Net NPA also decreased to 0.18 per cent from 0.48 per cent YoY.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.