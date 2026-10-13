TCS Partners With ManageEngine, Sovereign Cloud Push Targets India’s AI Transformation

TCS |

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with ManageEngine, Zoho Corporation’s enterprise IT management division, to support AI-enabled sovereign cloud adoption in India. The collaboration will deploy ManageEngine’s solutions on TCS SovereignSecure Cloud.

The partnership targets government institutions, public sector enterprises and private businesses seeking to modernise critical technology systems while retaining control over their data and operations.

Sovereign Cloud For Sensitive Workloads

TCS said its indigenous cloud offering combines infrastructure and AI capabilities to support sensitive workloads, including those linked to essential services.

Sovereign cloud environments focus on governance over data location, workload operations and regulatory requirements. The companies aim to help customers adopt technologies without losing oversight of these areas.

The collaboration will also support moving AI workloads to cloud infrastructure while maintaining the governance required for digital operations.

ManageEngine Adds IT Management Capabilities

ManageEngine’s enterprise tools will complement TCS’s cloud architecture and deployment capabilities.

Together, the companies intend to help organisations modernise IT operations, improve security and manage cloud workloads at scale.

ManageEngine Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Ganesan said Indian technology companies have a role in advancing digital sovereignty. He cited more than two decades of experience managing cloud infrastructure as support for the partnership.

AI Adoption With Data Control

Satishchandra Doreswamy, Vice President and Global Head of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, said sovereign cloud technology would support India’s AI-led transformation.

He said the offering brings together infrastructure, architecture and deployment services to address customers’ sovereignty and regulatory needs.

Adding ManageEngine’s capabilities would help customers operate cloud and AI workloads securely and reliably, he said.

Partnership Supports Indigenous Technology

The collaboration brings Indian cloud infrastructure and enterprise IT management technologies into an ecosystem.

TCS said the arrangement reinforces its commitment to domestic technology development and AI-led digital transformation.

ManageEngine provides IT management solutions as a division of Zoho. TCS, founded in 1968, operates across 56 countries with 194 service delivery centres and aims to expand its AI-led services business.