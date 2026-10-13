Meta Launches Muse Wonder & Muse Wonder Full Advanced AI Models: Key Features & Pricing

Meta has introduced Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, two models it calls its most capable to date, built for personal and professional AI agents. The release follows Muse Spark in April and the Muse personal AI agent in September. Meta says it began a ground-up overhaul of its AI effort 14 months ago, and that both models were trained at its gigawatt-scale Prometheus data centre.

What do Muse Wonder and Mue Wonder Full models do?

Meta pitches both as agents for tasks such as navigating an insurance claim, understanding a lease or making sense of finances, with domain strength in law, finance and health, plus coding. The company highlights two traits. Active Memory carries relevant context across conversations. Active Focus keeps the model working on a hard task by trying other approaches, recovering from errors and checking in before important actions. Reported specifications include a 1 million-token context window and inputs of text, images, video, audio and PDFs, with text output.

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Meta says Wonder has its strongest safeguards yet against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and cyber misuse, while keeping defensive cyber capability, under its Meta Superintelligence Scaling Framework.

How do they compare to other models?

Meta's own benchmark chart sets the models against Claude Opus 5.5, Claude Fable 5.1 and GPT-6 Astra, with mixed results. Independent tester Artificial Analysis scored Wonder Full 56 on its Intelligence Index, tying Claude Sonnet 5.5 and beating GPT-6 Astra, Gemini 4 Argon and Claude Fable 5.1 (all 53). Only Claude Opus 5.5 scored higher, at 58. The base Wonder model scored 52.

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Full leads on long-running coding. On SWE-Marathon it scored 57.5 against 46.3 for Opus 5.5 and 42.5 for GPT-6 Astra. Opus 5.5 and GPT-6 Astra both beat it on Terminal-Bench 4.0, and Opus leads on health questions.

Pricing and rollout

Muse Wonder is available today through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, and reportedly on OpenRouter. Developer pages put its price at $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens, matching Claude Opus 5.5.

Muse Wonder Full has no public API. It is available only to Muse Code subscribers, reportedly on the $50-a-month Power and $200-a-month Maximum plans. Meta says Wonder will soon power more of its Muse app, rolling out first to subscribers, and will be used to build specialised models for all Muse users later.