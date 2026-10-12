US May Be Looking At Tech Firms From Employment Perspective, Not Domicile: TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) does not expect the United States to target technology companies based on their country of origin, despite recent restrictions affecting employment-based immigration programmes.

TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said American policy decisions appeared to reflect concerns about domestic employment rather than the nationality of technology service providers.

According to a report by PTI, Krithivasan said Indian IT companies were deeply integrated into the US technology ecosystem and provided essential services to American businesses.

He maintained that the recent suspension of a green card application programme involving eight technology companies, including TCS, would have no material impact on its operations.

"I do not think the governments will really look at it from a domicile perspective. I think what the governments have been looking at is from an employment perspective," he was quoted as saying.

'US Green Card Suspension Will Not Affect Business'

Krithivasan said TCS had submitted approximately 10 green card applications last year, while its total H-1B visa applications remained below 300.

Most applications involved employees already residing in the US, he said, adding that the company had not transferred fresh employees from India under those applications.

The executive emphasised that TCS maintained a long-term strategy for the American market, its largest revenue contributor.

He said the outcome of the November midterm elections would not alter the company's business approach.

TCS currently employs more than 30,000 people in the US, with local employees accounting for over half its workforce.

TCS has previously announced plans to recruit another 15,000 employees in the US over five years.

Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian said recruitment would focus on skills and capabilities rather than nationality.

She highlighted the company's experience integrating diverse talent into its international operations.

Meanwhile, technology industry association Nasscom urged policymakers to distinguish immigration issues from the cross-border movement of skilled professionals.

Its comments followed the US decision to suspend eight technology companies from a key green card programme.

Indian IT companies are already navigating increased scrutiny of employment visas and higher costs associated with H-1B applications.

The developments have added uncertainty for India's $300 billion IT industry, which depends significantly on American clients.

Nevertheless, TCS indicated that its localisation strategy and long-term commitment to the US market would continue unchanged.