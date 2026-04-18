Tata Consultancy Services Appoints Deloitte & Trilegal To Probe Nashik Unit Controversy | File Photo

Pune: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has initiated multiple steps to investigate the ongoing controversy at its Nashik unit, even as police continue their probe into serious allegations of workplace misconduct.

In a statement issued on Friday (17th April), CEO and Managing Director K. Krithivasan said the company has appointed independent experts to support its internal investigation. TCS has engaged Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as external counsel to assist the inquiry led by President and COO Aarthi Subramanian.

The company has also formed an oversight committee chaired by Keki Mistry. The findings of the internal probe will be submitted to this committee for review and implementation of recommendations.

TCS clarified several points amid widespread media reports. The company stated that Nida Khan, whose name has appeared in connection with the case, was not an HR manager and did not handle recruitment. According to TCS, she worked as a process associate and held no leadership role.

The company also denied reports that its Nashik unit has been shut down. It said operations at the facility are continuing normally, and services to clients remain unaffected.

Preliminary Reviews Tell A Different Story?

TCS further said that a preliminary review of its internal systems and records has not found any complaints of the nature being alleged through its ethics or POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels. However, it added that a detailed investigation is still underway.

The controversy relates to multiple complaints filed by female employees, alleging sexual harassment, religious coercion, and workplace misconduct between 2022 and early 2026. Police in Nashik have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registered several FIRs. Some individuals named in the case have been arrested, while others are being traced.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Reiterated

TCS reiterated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and misconduct. The company said it is committed to employee safety, dignity, and well-being and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further findings are awaited.