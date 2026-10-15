SUNCASA Brings Premium 304 Grade Stainless Steel Cookware To Indian Kitchens This Diwali

The brand highlights its complete cookware portfolio with a focus on 304 grade stainless steel, modern engineering and everyday Indian cooking | File Photo

New Delhi, India, 15 October: This Diwali, premium cookware brand SUNCASA is highlighting its complete range of cookware designed for Indian households, bringing together 304 grade stainless steel, modern manufacturing techniques and practical designs suited to everyday cooking.

Diwali has traditionally been a time when Indian families refresh their homes and invest in products that add long-term value. With kitchens becoming an important part of this festive renewal, SUNCASA is encouraging consumers to look beyond the appearance of cookware and pay greater attention to material quality, construction and daily usability.

A key focus of the brand is 304 grade food-contact stainless steel, used across several of its cookware products. SUNCASA believes cookware should be evaluated not only by its finish or weight, but also by the quality of the material that regularly comes into contact with food.

The brand’s portfolio covers a wide range of Indian kitchen requirements, including pressure cookers, kadais, frypans, saucepans, casseroles, sauté pans and other everyday cooking essentials. Different product ranges have been developed to cater to varied cooking techniques, household sizes and preferences.

Its Impact Pro range combines stainless-steel cookware with an impact-forged base engineered for effective heat transfer and regular use. According to SUNCASA, approximately 2,500 metric tonnes of pressure are applied during its impact-forging process to strongly integrate the heat-conducting base construction with the cookware body.

For consumers looking for more advanced heat distribution, the TRI-SMART Triply range uses layered cookware construction designed to spread heat efficiently across the vessel. SUNCASA’s portfolio also extends to pressure cookers and contemporary cookware formats aimed at combining functionality with modern kitchen aesthetics.

The festive campaign reflects a broader change in how Indian households are approaching cookware purchases. Consumers are increasingly interested in understanding steel grades, cookware construction, heat distribution and compatibility with modern cooktops, alongside traditional considerations such as size and price.

For SUNCASA, Diwali therefore represents more than an opportunity to introduce new cookware into the home. It is an opportunity to encourage consumers to make a more informed, long-term kitchen upgrade.

About SUNCASA

SUNCASA is an Indian cookware and kitchenware brand backed by more than 30 years of stainless-steel manufacturing expertise. Its portfolio includes 304 grade stainless-steel cookware, impact-forged cookware, triply products, pressure cookers and other kitchen solutions developed for modern Indian cooking.