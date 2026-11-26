Yamuna Expressway |

New Delhi: The Yamuna Expressway is rapidly emerging as a major real estate hotspot in Delhi-NCR, with average residential property prices increasing more than 2.5 times between 2022 and 2026, driven by infrastructure development, improved connectivity and rising housing demand.

According to a report titled ‘India’s Next Growth Corridor: Yamuna Expressway’ by real estate consultancy Square Yards, housing prices recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% during the four-year period.

Property Prices Surge

Average apartment prices along the Yamuna Expressway have reached ₹9,500 per square foot in 2026, compared with ₹3,700 in 2022. Property prices stood at ₹5,000 per square foot in 2023, before climbing to ₹8,000 in 2024 and ₹8,900 in 2025.

The report identified nearly 200 residential projects underway across the corridor, reflecting growing developer interest and changing homebuyer preferences. Apartments are currently priced between ₹75 lakh and ₹5 crore, with estimated annual rental yields of around 2.20%.

Infrastructure Drives Demand

The 165-km, six-lane Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida with Agra, significantly improving regional connectivity since becoming operational in 2012. The corridor spans six districts in Uttar Pradesh, with development overseen by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Its residential offerings include plotted developments, apartments and premium villas, catering to diverse buyer segments. Rahul Purohit, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Square Yards, attributed the transformation to large-scale infrastructure development, improved connectivity and substantial investments.

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Emerging Realty Hotspot

Square Yards expects the corridor’s population to reach 35 lakh by 2031, potentially creating additional demand for residential properties and supporting commercial development. The report describes Yamuna Expressway as an affordability bridge, offering relatively accessible property prices compared with established real estate markets such as Noida and Gurugram.

Purohit suggested that select locations could eventually rival or surpass Gurugram in terms of property prices. However, Square Yards cautioned that infrastructure gaps and uneven sectoral development could restrict near-term occupancy and investment, highlighting challenges despite the corridor’s long-term growth potential.

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