Uttar Pradesh News: Jewar-Yamuna Expressway Region Emerges As Industrial Hub With Airport, Film City, Data Centres Driving Growth

Jewar-Yamuna Expressway region sees rapid growth with airport, Film City and industrial investments boosting development | File Photo

Gautam Buddh Nagar, March 28: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region is emerging as one of the fastest-growing industrial and real estate hubs in Uttar Pradesh.

With large-scale investments, modern infrastructure, and mega projects, the region is steadily moving towards becoming a major development centre in the country.

Expansion across multiple sectors

Investment is rapidly increasing in sectors such as data centre parks, electronics manufacturing, logistics hubs, and warehousing in the Yamuna industrial region.

Alongside this, the Noida Film City is set to establish the area as a major hub for the media and entertainment industry.

Construction of the Film City is progressing rapidly, and shooting for the film ‘Mom 2’ is expected to begin there soon. There is also a proposal to set up a film institute within the Film City, which will benefit thousands of young aspirants looking to build careers in this sector.

Similarly, the development of a data centre hub is strengthening the region’s digital infrastructure.

Airport driving regional transformation

The Noida International Airport is considered a decisive factor in the development of the entire region. Its construction and operations will not only enhance connectivity but also transform the area into a major logistics and transit hub.

The airport has significantly increased demand for land in surrounding areas, leading to a steady rise in property prices.

Rising real estate demand

The number of residential and commercial projects in the Yamuna industrial region is rising rapidly. Leading developers are launching townships, plotting schemes, and group housing projects.

The region has now become a 'future growth zone' for investors, offering strong prospects of high returns. Demand is particularly high in areas near the airport and major industrial projects.

Connectivity and infrastructure boost

Excellent connectivity via the Yamuna Expressway to Delhi, Noida, Agra, and other key cities is one of the region’s biggest strengths.

Additionally, proposed metro expansion, new road projects, and freight corridors are further enhancing accessibility and making the region more investment-friendly.

Policy support and investment climate

Industrial policies implemented by the state government, a single-window clearance system, and investor incentives are attracting significant investments to the region.

Special emphasis is also being placed on strengthening basic infrastructure such as power, water supply, security, and digital connectivity, creating a favourable environment for industries.

Also Watch:

Employment and future outlook

Mega projects such as data centres, Film City, manufacturing units, and the airport are expected to generate lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities for youth.

Rapid urbanisation is likely to transform the region into one of North India’s largest industrial and real estate hubs in the coming years.