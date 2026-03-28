Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Bags SKOCH Award For Ganga Channelisation, Water Management During Mahakumbh-25, Marks Major Milestone

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, March 28: The Yogi government has achieved yet another significant milestone, further strengthening its reputation across the country in the field of water resource management and infrastructure. The Irrigation and Water Resources Department was conferred the prestigious ‘SKOCH Award’ at the 106th SKOCH Summit held in New Delhi.

Recognition for Ganga channelisation and water management

The department received this honour for two major achievements: the successful channelisation of the Ganga’s streams during Mahakumbh-25 and innovations in water management. The award was received by Chief Engineer Upendra Singh.

Leadership and execution highlighted

Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department, Anil Garg, said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, instructions were given to channelise the Ganga’s streams to facilitate 'Amrit Snan' for a maximum number of devotees during Mahakumbh-25."

He noted that scientifically managing the river’s flow was a challenging task, which the department executed successfully, showcasing the state’s efficiency and its capability to manage large-scale events in an organised manner.

Key achievements in river management

He further highlighted that merging three streams of the Ganga into a single flow was a major technical and administrative achievement.

He added, "Additionally, the development of the ‘Sangam Nose’ and a large circulation area in the Sangam region ensured smooth movement for millions of devotees."

This initiative not only improved crowd management but also set new benchmarks in safety and organisation.

Technological advancements in irrigation

Chief Engineer Upendra Singh also mentioned that the installation of automatic gates at the Bhakra Weir (dam) in Rampur received special appreciation. He added, "This advanced system has made water distribution more efficient and controlled, contributing to improved irrigation, better water conservation, and optimal resource utilisation."

He added, "The department aims to enhance agricultural productivity through sustainable and effective water management, ensuring greater benefits for farmers in the state."

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Rigorous selection process for award

It is noteworthy that the SKOCH Award is among the country’s leading independent honours, receiving thousands of entries from across India. The selection is made through a rigorous, multi-layered evaluation process.

The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department’s work was chosen based on technical excellence, innovation, and effectiveness, reflecting the state’s growing administrative capabilities.