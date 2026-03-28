Noida International Airport Completed On Time Through CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision And Regular Review

With 8 years of continuous effort, coordination, supervision and review, Noida International Airport NIA has now become a reality. After receiving the aerodrome license in March 2026 and with the inauguration of Phase 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the airport is now fully ready for operations. | X @adarshsingh307

Jewar, 28 March: With 8 years of continuous effort, coordination, supervision and review, Noida International Airport NIA has now become a reality. After receiving the aerodrome license in March 2026 and with the inauguration of Phase 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the airport is now fully ready for operations. This marks a decisive step towards making Uttar Pradesh a global aviation hub. This has been made possible due to the strong resolve of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose vision, efficiency and regular monitoring ensured that this mega project progressed in a time-bound manner.

This ambitious project began in 2017, when site clearance was received in July and NOC from the Ministry of Home Affairs was obtained in October. This was the phase when the foundation was laid to develop Jewar as a global airport.

Subsequently, in 2018 Noida International Airport Limited NIAL was formed, giving the project an institutional framework. In 2020, Zurich Airport International AG was selected as the concessionaire and the concession agreement was signed.

After financial closure and approval of the master plan in August 2021, the appointed date timeline was declared in October 2021, paving the way for the execution of this mega project. Construction work began in March 2022 and Tata Projects was appointed as the EPC Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor.

From 2022 to 2024, all major tasks were completed within set timelines, reflecting strong project management efficiency. In October 2025, the calibration flight was successfully conducted, and in March 2026, the aerodrome license was obtained. With this, the airport became fully ready for operations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s active involvement was visible at every stage of this mega project, from land acquisition to its inauguration. Whether it was matters related to construction, various approvals or coordination between departments, CM ensured steady progress through regular guidance and review.

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He did not limit this project to just an airport, but envisioned it as a comprehensive hub for industrial development, logistics and investment.

As a result, the Yamuna Authority region is witnessing rapid industrial growth, creating a new foundation for development. This airport will not only generate lakhs of employment opportunities but will also elevate investment, industrialization, exports, logistics and tourism to new heights.

This outcome of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision ushers Uttar Pradesh into a new era of global connectivity and economic strength. This eight-year journey has now become the beginning of a new flight.