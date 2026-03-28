 The Logo Of Noida International Airport Is Adorned With The Sarus, The State Bird Of Uttar Pradesh
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The Logo Of Noida International Airport Is Adorned With The Sarus, The State Bird Of Uttar Pradesh

Noida International Airport has adopted the Sarus, Uttar Pradesh’s state bird, as its official logo to reflect heritage and environmental values. The design features modern elements symbolising speed and connectivity, along with a blue-green theme highlighting sustainability, aligning with the state’s vision of development with cultural identity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
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Noida International Airport has adopted the Sarus, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, as its official symbol (logo) to create a distinctive and globally impactful brand identity. | X @AmitShah

Jewar, March 28: Noida International Airport has adopted the Sarus, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, as its official symbol (logo) to create a distinctive and globally impactful brand identity. This initiative reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of giving equal importance to cultural identity and environmental balance alongside development.

The Sarus, being the state bird, symbolizes rich tradition and nature. Incorporating it into the airport’s logo is a meaningful effort to present the state’s heritage on the global stage, strengthening the government’s vision of 'development with heritage.'

The logo of Noida International Airport has been crafted using sleek, unified lines that signify speed, connectivity, and modern infrastructure.

The blue-green gradient represents a balance between technological advancement and environmental conservation, in line with Yogi Adityanath’s policy of green and sustainable development.

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The flying Sarus in the logo symbolizes progress, confidence, and an Uttar Pradesh that is moving toward new heights.

It also reflects the vision of transforming the state into a global hub for investment and connectivity. This symbol not only strengthens the airport’s branding but also gives it a distinct and impactful international identity.

The airport is emerging not just as a transport hub, but as a symbol of culture, modernity, and sustainable development.

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