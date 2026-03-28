Anand Mohan Warns CM Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Will Hurt BJP Ultimately, Says People Of Bihar Are ‘Aggrieved’

Former MP Anand Mohan, known for his close proximity with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday sounded a cautious note by warning that BJP might gain initially after the JD (U) leader moved to Rajya Sabha but it would suffer losses ultimately. | X @ians_india

Patna: Former MP Anand Mohan, known for his close proximity with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday sounded a cautious note by warning that BJP might gain initially after the JD (U) leader moved to Rajya Sabha but it would suffer losses ultimately.

‘Momentary Gain’

“Whether Nitish has taken the decision to move to Rajya Sabha on his own, I do not know but millions of people in Bihar are aggrieved by this decision. They do not approve this decision. BJP may gain momentarily and its strategists may consider it a diplomatic victory, but the party would suffer ultimately. JD (U) will also suffer losses due to this decision,” he remarked. He trained his guns at the BJP`s central leadership—specifically Union Home Minister Amit Shah—by obliquely using the term "Chanakya" for him for the latest sequence of political events in the state.

Former MP, who once wielded significant muscular power in Bihar`s Kosi-Seemanchal region, asserted that during the last assembly election, people had reposed their trust in Nitish's leadership, as the NDA`s landslide victory was secured under the slogan "Phir Se Nitish. “If this trust is breached, the political repercussions would be unfavorable, which could foster an atmosphere of public discontent,” he added.

People are peeved over the decision of Nitish moving to Rajya Sabha, a right message for NDA has not gone among the people,” he added.

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Opposition to Benefit

He said that the opposition would reap direct benefits from this decision (Nitish moving to Rajya Sabha by vacating CM chair) as OBCs and EBCs are peeved over it. He said that Nitish's recent tours and engagements had somewhat stabilised the political atmosphere but the latest decision had once again heightened apprehensions regarding instability. He asserted that instead of making a hasty decision on this matter, it should be deliberated upon with a cool head.

Former MP asserted that Nitish`s son, Nishant Kumar, should be given full authority and power, as merely appointing him as deputy chief minister would be insufficient. “I consider the post of ‘Up’ (deputy) Mukhya Mantri (chief minister) as ‘Chup’ Mukhya Mantri,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Anand Mohan`s wife, Lovely Anand who is a JD (U) MP from Sheohar, said, "I don't know whose decision it is, but it has caused a lot of resentment and anguish among the people and workers. Nitish Kumar should reconsider his decision in the interest of Bihar."