Punjab BJP Demands CBI Probe Into Verka Irregularities After Indian Army Rejects 125 Metric Tonnes Of Milk Powder

The Punjab BJP on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Verka products, days after the Indian Army rejected a consignment of about 125 metric tonnes of Verka milk powder over quality concerns. | X @Benarasiyaa & File Pic

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Verka products, days after the Indian Army rejected a consignment of about 125 metric tonnes of Verka milk powder over quality concerns.

Flagship Dairy Brand

Verka is the flagship dairy brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Milkfed) which produces various dairy products including milk, ghee, butter, curd and milk powder.

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, BJP Punjab working state president Ashwani Sharma alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has maintained a deafening silence over a series of ``scams and irregularities’’ linked to Verka and the nutrition supply chain, raising grave concerns about public health and systemic corruption.

Not an Isolated Incident

Referring to the recent rejection of nearly 125 metric tonnes of Verka milk powder by the Indian Army over quality concerns, Sharma alleged that this is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern. Pointing to earlier allegations of chemical adulteration in milk supplied to Verka plants, multiple financial irregularities in different units, he held that now the quality failure had been flagged by the Army.

Highlighting the controversial Panjiri (ICDS Nutrition Scheme), terming it a potential Rs 1000–1500 crore scam, Sharma alleged that since 2022, the AAP government has shifted supply from trusted cooperatives like Verka to private contractors under a questionable tender process. The matter is already under scrutiny before the Punjab & Haryana High Court,” Sharma stated’’, he held.

The BJP demanded a time-bound CBI inquiry or a high court-monitored probe into all Verka-related scams, adulteration allegations, and the Panjiri controversy to uncover the truth and fix accountability.

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