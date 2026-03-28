Thane Zilla Parishad Secures Third Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day E-Governance Programme With AI, Blockchain, And 99% Grievance Redressal

In a significant milestone for digital administration, the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has secured the third rank in Maharashtra under the state government’s "150-Day E-Governance Improvement Programme." |

Thane: In a significant milestone for digital administration, the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has secured the third rank in Maharashtra under the state government’s "150-Day E-Governance Improvement Programme."

​At a ceremony held today at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, Honorable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a certificate of excellence to Ranjit Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of Thane ZP, recognizing the district’s outstanding transition toward a paperless and citizen-centric administration.

​Technological Benchmarks

​The evaluation was based on seven critical parameters, where Thane ZP demonstrated pioneering leadership:

​AI & Blockchain: Implementation of AI-based TB detection and 'ASHA' chatbots, alongside Blockchain for secure digital records.

​100% e-Office Adoption: A remarkable 92.86% file disposal rate with over 14,000 digital files processed.

​GIS Integration: Utilizing geospatial data for scientific planning in water conservation and infrastructure.

​Citizen Services: Achieving a 99% grievance redressal rate via the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal and launching door-step delivery of official certificates.

​"This success is a testament to our team's commitment to transparency and speed," stated CEO Ranjit Yadav. He particularly lauded the efforts of Deputy CEO Avinash Phadtare and the technical wing for integrating cutting-edge tools like WhatsApp Chatbots and Real-time Dashboards to bridge the gap between the administration and rural citizens.

​This achievement solidifies Thane Zilla Parishad’s position as a model for modern, accountable, and high-tech governance in India.

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