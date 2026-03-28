Maharashtra Govt Approves Temporary Kerosene Distribution Amid LPG Shortage: 3 Litres Per Ration Card Holder As Relief Measure

In a relief measure for households affected by the ongoing LPG shortage, the Maharashtra government has approved the temporary distribution of kerosene across the state. | Representational Image

In a relief measure for households affected by the ongoing LPG shortage, the Maharashtra government has approved the temporary distribution of kerosene across the state. The decision, issued by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department on March 25, comes in response to disruptions linked to the current global geopolitical situation.

Centre Allocates 37.44 Lakh Litres

As per the order, the Centre has allocated a total of 3,744 kilolitres (37.44 lakh litres) of kerosene to Maharashtra. Each eligible ration card holder will be entitled to 3 litres of kerosene, with distribution primarily scheduled for March 2026.

Beneficiaries must lift their quota within 45 days, failing which the allotment will lapse.

Clear Hierarchy of Eligibility

The government has outlined a clear priority framework. Households under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) categories will be given first preference. If stock remains available, white ration card holders, families without ration cards (subject to a grampanchayat residence certificate), and migrant workers with valid government ID may also be covered.

Kerosene distribution has been planned based on district-wise demand.

In Raigad, around 1.2 lakh litres will be distributed, with authorities permitting 10 tankers for transportation. The supply will be distributed taluka-wise during March and April 2026, officials said.

Oil Majors to Oversee Supply

The distribution will be managed through major oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Strict monitoring to prevent misuse

To ensure transparency, fair price shop dealers and retailers have been directed to maintain offline records of distribution. The government will soon announce the retail price and dealer commission.

Authorities have also warned against the adulteration of petrol and diesel with kerosene. Joint inspection teams comprising district administration and police officials will be deployed to monitor and prevent malpractices.

District Collector Kishan Jawale stated that detailed instructions regarding pricing will be issued shortly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/