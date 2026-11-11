Cabinet Approves ₹2,390 Crore Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension To Greater Noida With 5 New Stations | X - PIB_India

New Delhi [India], November 11: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 of Noida Metro Rail Project with a corridor for a length of 8.449 km with 5 elevated stations. On operationalisation of this corridor, Noida and Greater Noida city will have 71.878 km of active Metro Rail Network, a release said.

Extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 of Noida Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city’s infrastructure development. This project acts as a major expansion of the Metro Rail Network in the city.

As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer?Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida!The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro.Key advantages:Easier access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs. Less congestion.Shorter commutes.A major boost to connectivity and Ease of Living indeed. https://t.co/GEarCYPUce — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2026

"... A new project has been approved today that extends this line—starting from Sector 51 in Noida—all the way to Sector 4 in Greater Noida. Many IT companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are established in this area, and they will all benefit from this connectivity. Furthermore, the extension of the Aqua Line will provide better access to airports from various parts of the Delhi region... A massive multimodal transportation hub, including a mega railway terminal, is being developed at this site. The investments made in the metro system over the last 12 years under the leadership of PM Modi have directly benefited middle-class families, the poor, and the youth, while also providing a safe mode of travel for women... The project will cost Rs 2,390 crore and will consist of an 8.5-kilometre elevated corridor, featuring five new stations...", Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

➣ #Cabinet approves extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 of route length of 8.449 Km with 5 stations.➣ The estimated cost of the project will be Rs. 2390 crore. ➣ It will enhance urban connectivity, reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion at Parthala Chowk, Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti Circle. - Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw#CabinetDecisions — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 11, 2026

Metro Extension To Improve Urban Connectivity

Extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 of the Noida Metro project will introduce approximately 8.449 km of new metro lines, significantly improving public transportation in Noida and Greater Noida city, which currently lack efficient connectivity; it will also provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including interchange at Noida Sector-61 Blue Line.

This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Noida, including commercial hubs such as Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall & office space, Blue Sapphire Mall & Commercial space at Greater Noida Sector-04, IKEA at Noida Sector-51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector-73; Major MNCs and IT Hubs such as Tech Mahindra office, TCL Tech office at Noida Sector-60, Oil Industry Development Board at Noida Sector-73 and Golden I office & commercial space at Greater Noida Sector-04; Educational Institutes such as Delhi Public School at Noida Sector-122, etc.

It will also connect critical healthcare facilities, most notably the Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital at Noida Sector-70, Cloud9 Hospital at Noida Sector-51 and Rama Hospital at Noida Sector-62, and major residential societies such as Cleo County Residences at Noida Sector-122 and Gaur City 1 & 2 at Greater Noida Sector-04.

Economic Activity And Mobility Benefits

By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for both residents and commuters related to Employment, Business, Education & General Transit.

Metro Rail as an efficient alternate road transport and with Extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 as an extension to the Metro Rail network in the Noida and Greater Noida city is expected to alleviate traffic congestion. Reduction in road traffic can lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, increasing overall road safety, etc.

Environmental Benefits Of Metro Expansion

The addition of the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 and an increase in the overall Metro Rail Network in Noida and Greater Noida city can significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport.

Reduced travel times and improved access to different parts of the city and Transportation Hubs such as Delhi’s Airport, Delhi’s Railway Stations and various Bus Depots can enhance productivity by allowing individuals to reach their workplaces and destinations more efficiently. Also, the enhanced connectivity can stimulate local businesses, especially in areas near new metro stations, which can also attract investment and development in previously less accessible regions.

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Improved Access To Essential Services

The expansion of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 in Noida will provide more equitable access to public transport, benefiting diverse socio-economic groups and reducing transport disparities, which will contribute to a higher quality of life by reducing commute times and improving access to essential services.

Extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 of Noida Metro Rail Project is set to be a transformative development for the city. It promises to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth, and improved quality of life. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, it will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)