Hyperscale Data Center To Be Built On Yamuna Expressway; ₹400 Crore Investment In YEIDA Region

Lucknow: In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh’s ambition of becoming a digital and technology hub, the state government has secured another significant investment. B.K. Sales Corporation will establish an advanced hyperscale data center in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area with an investment of approximately ₹400 crore.

On Thursday, YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over the land allotment letter for five acres to B.K. Sales Corporation for setting up the data center. Additional CEO Shailendra Kumar Bhatia was also present on the occasion.

The project will serve as a milestone in strengthening digital infrastructure in North India.

It will be led by Karan Gupta, an alumnus of California Institute of Technology.

The hyperscale data center will be developed on a prime five-acre plot in the YEIDA sector and will consist of two advanced data center buildings.

The total planned capacity will be approximately 7,000 server racks.

Around ₹400 crore will be invested in two phases, and once fully operational, the project will generate direct employment for nearly 100 skilled professionals.

The target is to commence commercial operations within 18 months of land transfer.

The facility will support high-density digital operations and the rapidly expanding AI segment.

It will provide cutting-edge digital infrastructure to businesses, government institutions, and digital startups, accelerating data storage, cloud services, and AI-based solutions in the region.

The state’s Data Center Policy, investor-friendly environment, and single-window clearance system have significantly enhanced investor confidence. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a trillion-dollar economy, this investment marks an important step toward positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading center of digital innovation.

The project will incorporate renewable energy solutions, advanced cooling technologies and energy-efficient power systems to reduce electricity consumption and lower the carbon footprint. Its proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport will ensure uninterrupted power supply and access to a well-developed fiber network.

Simplast Group to Invest ₹70 Crore; Global Manufacturing Unit to Be Set Up in Yamuna Region

Italy-based global company Simplast Group has announced an investment of ₹70 crore in the YEIDA region of Uttar Pradesh to establish a new manufacturing unit for advanced plastic and rotational molding products for the automobile industry. The project includes 50 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

On Thursday, YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the company for the allotment of three acres of land.

This project will strengthen India-Italy industrial cooperation and marks a significant step toward developing the Yamuna region as a global manufacturing hub. The ₹70 crore investment will increase foreign capital inflow into the state and create direct employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers. In addition, large-scale indirect employment will be generated through suppliers, logistics, transport, and local businesses.

The project will involve the transfer of advanced European technology, adoption of modern production systems, adherence to international quality control standards and training of the local workforce to meet global benchmarks. This will strengthen the regional industrial ecosystem and promote ancillary industries, MSMEs and supply chain networks.

Aligned with the Make in India initiative, the unit will cater to both domestic and international markets, boosting exports from Uttar Pradesh, enhancing foreign exchange earnings and strengthening global competitiveness.