UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails PM Modi’s MANAV AI Vision As Historic Step |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the human-centric, responsible, and transparent AI vision presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a historic step. He said, “Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with a firm resolve to implement this vision on the ground.” He said the Prime Minister’s concept of AI, based on the spirit of ‘M.A.N.A.V,’ paves the way not only for technological advancement but also for ethical, inclusive, and accountable innovation.

Notably, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the MANAV vision, emphasizing the need to make AI human-centric and responsible. He stated that while AI will shape the future, its use must be ethical, inclusive, and democratic so that technology becomes an opportunity rather than a source of fear.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister’s vision in this context and highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing efforts and achievements in the field of AI through his social media post.

In a post on his official X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “Inspired by this vision, India’s first AI City is being developed in Lucknow, which will become a global hub for innovation and technological research. Additionally, the country’s first AI-enabled multidisciplinary university has been launched in Unnao to develop future-ready human resources.”

He further stated that through the ‘AI Pragya’ initiative, more than one million youth are being equipped with cutting-edge technical skills to enhance their global competitiveness.

In his post, the Chief Minister also highlighted that AI-based solutions in the state are helping improve agricultural productivity for over one million farmer families. Furthermore, technology-driven transparency is being strengthened in revenue management, internal security, and smart governance, making administration more effective, accountable, and citizen-centric.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Akhilesh Yadav To Back Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on the social media platform X that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh will play a strong and strategic role in building India’s secure, sovereign, and scalable AI future.

He emphasized that the state’s goal is not merely technological advancement, but the development of an AI ecosystem that works in the interest of humanity and empowers every section of society.