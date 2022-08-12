Wonderchef targets revenue of Rs 1 bn in two years from recently launched coffee machines: Ravi Saxena

Founded by Ravi Saxena in 2009, Wonderchef markets its products through an omni-channel distribution network. | Wonderchef

“We expect coffee to explode in India. A multitude of coffee beans and powder start-ups is an indicator of the growing trend but good coffee requires the right machine. Wonderchef provides the largest selection of machines for every style of coffee and to suit every budget, backed by our famed after-sales service. We are targeting revenue of Rs 1 billion in two years from this category,” said Ravi Saxena, founder and CEO of the company at the launch of 9 coffee machines in Mumbai recently.

Coffee is happening in India and the world’s favourite beverage has taken the country by storm. The arrival of international coffee houses in the country prepped customers’ taste buds, and they began to discern between their espressos and cappuccinos, between arabica and robusta beans. People now miss their coffee shot if they don’t get one during the day and when a guest comes home, the host now wants to serve coffee to give an elevated experience.

Wonderchef has been quick to spot this trend and as always, has taken the initiative of leading the change. The company has launched a full stack of 9 coffee machines, right from the French Press and Brew Machines to 5-Bar and 15-Bar Espresso Machines that give the same experience as a coffee bar. For those fond of coffee from pods or capsules that contain powder hermetically sealed at the origin, there is a machine that makes fine espresso from these pods at the touch of a button. A frother is at hand to magically convert your espresso shot into a cappuccino.

The pièce de resistance is the fully-automatic coffee machine that can make espresso, cappuccino, latte, macchiato or americano in a jiffy. The machine has an inbuilt grinder that uses coffee beans to make fresh powder for each cup thus ensuring your drink is always rich and aromatic. This machine is perfect even for small offices of the growing start-up ecosystem in the country that thrives on energy and intellect.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, founder and the face of the brand said, “Coffee is not only a reflection of a refined lifestyle but also has amazing health benefits including an increase in energy levels, weight management, enhanced athletic performance, and protection against chronic diseases. Our machines are designed to conveniently extract the best flavours from coffee in the comfort of home.”

Wonderchef also launched its new Wonderent Service today which enables early adopters to begin experiencing their coffee journey. This is an industry-first initiative, where a customer can rent premium Wonderchef products from the brand website. Mr. Amit Tilekar, CMO of Wonderchef said “WondeRent will give the brand a deeper penetration with the millennials who are the customers of tomorrow and believe in the philosophy of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. This service also enables the transient workforce to live in style without committing to consumer durables for the long term. We are indeed proud to be a pioneer in this pathbreaking idea with our partner Rentity.”

The selection of Wonderchef coffee machines is now available with prices ranging from the French Press at Rs 1,399 to the fully-automatic machine at Rs 84,999.

