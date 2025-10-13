 Form GSTR-9 Annual Returns Filing Available On GST Portal Till December 31, 2025
IANSUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
File Image

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal has been updated to enable online filing of annual returns using Form GSTR-9 for the financial year 2024–25. Taxpayers can now also file the reconciliation statement using Form GSTR-9C. The deadline for filing the GSTR-9 annual return is December 31, 2025. Since this year’s filing window is shorter than usual, taxpayers are advised to complete the process well in advance.

Form GSTR-9 is required to be filed by all registered taxpayers under the regular scheme, including SEZ units and SEZ developers. Taxpayers who shifted from the composition scheme to the regular scheme during the year are also required to file this form.

“With the portal now active, tax professionals and businesses can begin preparing their annual GST filings for FY 2024–25 to ensure timely compliance,” experts said. GSTR-9 is an annual GST return that must be filed by December 31 of the year following a particular financial year. It includes details of a business’s sales, purchases, and the GST paid or collected during that year. All registered taxpayers under GST with an annual turnover of more than Rs 2 crore are required to file the GSTR-9 return.

