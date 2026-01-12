 IHCL Secures India's First Hospitality Sound Mark Trademark For Taj Sonic Identity
Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has obtained trademark registration for the ‘Taj’ sonic sound, marking the first sound mark in India’s hospitality sector. The registration legally protects Taj’s distinctive audio identity as a core brand asset. IHCL highlighted that in an experience-driven market, sonic branding strengthens emotional recall, trust, and consumer connection.

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday said it has secured trademark registration for the 'Taj' sonic sound, the first sound mark registration for a brand in the country's hospitality sector. The registration legally protects the marquee brand Taj's distinctive sonic identity as a trademark, recognising sound as a core brand asset, India's largest hospitality firm, IHCL, stated.

In an increasingly experience-driven marketplace, sonic branding plays a powerful role in shaping emotional memory and deepening consumer recall beyond visual cues. As hospitality brands expand into immersive, multi-sensory experiences, sound has emerged as a critical touchpoint for building trust, familiarity, and emotional resonance.

Rajendra Misra, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, IHCL, said, "Being recognised as the world's strongest hotel brand carries with it the responsibility to lead all facets, including how brand equity is protected. This sound mark registration reinforces our position as a pioneer in brand protection, reflecting a forward-looking approach to intellectual property that aligns with the evolving ways in which guests engage with and connect with our brands."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

