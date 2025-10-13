 Andhra Pradesh To Raise Another ₹10,000 Crore By Selling State Government Securities In Open Market Auction
According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, Andhra is likely to raise Rs 5,000 crore on November 4 and a similar amount on November 25. Up to August 31, the state government's borrowings stood at Rs 55,901.43 crore (nearly 70 per cent).

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh is planning to raise another 10,000 crore by selling state government securities in the open market auction during the October-December quarter, according to an Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by the state government.Andha already raised Rs 1,900 crore via bonds auction in the open market on October 7.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, Andhra is likely to raise Rs 5,000 crore on November 4 and a similar amount on November 25.Up to August 31, the state government's borrowings stood at Rs 55,901.43 crore (nearly 70 per cent) as against the estimated Rs 79,926.89 crore in the budget.Last month, the state raised Rs 7,000 crore via bonds auction in the open market.

Though the state government presented Rs 33,185.97 crore revenue deficit in its 2025-26 budget, at the end of August, the deficit went up to Rs 41,635.63 crore.The fiscal deficit was targeted at Rs 79,926.90 crore during FY26 while the figure stood at 55,016.84 crore by the end of August.

